Abu Dhabi: Capping an evening of furious fighting between world jiu-jitsu legends, Brazil’s Meyran Alves claimed the ‘King of Mats’ crown while his country dominated the Masters’ division of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour finale. Colombia and the UAE settled for second and third place respectively.
On the second day of the three-day event, top-ranked competitors from across the world grappled for medals and points in front of a lively crowd of fans, friends, and family members at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City.
In Clubs’ category, UAE Commando Group topped the table, surpassing Palms Sports in second and AFNT in third.
“The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour once again consolidates the UAE capital’s significant role in developing jiu-jitsu around the world,” said Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice-president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
Emirati players
“Such competitions help provide the ideal platform for Emirati players and help them reach their full potential,” he said.
Antonio Santana of the Roger Gracie Academy in Brazil added: “I am delighted to have earned gold in the Masters category. I’m happy that I was able to come here and compete in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. It’s one of the most important tournaments because it brings together multiple world-class athletes. Winning this medal adds to my experience and motivates me to work harder and compete in future events.”
Emirati Saud Nasser Al Harthy of the A.F.N.T Academy, who earned silver in the masters division, added: “I intended for the gold medal in today’s contests and came close to it. I’ll keep practicing in order to win gold in future competitions.”