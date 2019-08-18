Team among the most requested by fans in the region

Electronic Arts, EA, announced on Sunday (August 18, 2019) that Emirati Al Ain FC is set to debut in EA SPORTS FIFA 20, marking this the first time ever the team is featured in the series.

Al Ain FC — one of the most accomplished in the UAE, Gulf region and Asia — was among the most requested additions by fans in the region and will arrive in EA SPORTS FIFA 20 at launch, featuring the complete line up and its iconic purple kit.

"The Boss" as it is known, has a long history of incredible accomplishments on the local, regional and pan-Asian levels, and is considered one of the most accomplished teams in Asia.

The inclusion of Al Ain FC in FIFA is another major milestone for the series in the Middle East and, along with all the new features in EA SPORTS FIFA 20, including VOLTA Football, this year’s game is set to provide EA's Arab fans an unforgettable experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Hamad Nakhirat Al Ameri, Managing Director of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, said: "The addition of Al Ain FC in the upcoming EA SPORTS FIFA 20 is a recognition of the hard work of our players and our management, and more importantly, our incredible fans in the UAE and beyond."

"Al Ameri added: "Al Ain FC has the history, talent and record to make it one of the best clubs in Asia, and we look forward to showing football fans from around the world a taste our capabilities and the true potential of Arab football".