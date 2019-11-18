The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2019 in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has signed a pioneering Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Olympics UAE to develop a strategic partnership to expand the continuous cooperation and coordination between Special Olympics UAE and various National sports federations.

The MoU’s goal is to elevate the level of technical and organisational performances in sports events in order to improve services provided to all athletes of determination in the country.

This MoU will be employed to facilitate, strengthen, and enrich sporting systems and environments surrounding people of determination across all concerned sports institutions.

This landmark agreement was signed between the UAEJJF and Special Olympics UAE on the sidelines of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Mubadala Arena on Monday. The MoU’s signing comes at a pertinent time with Jiu-Jitsu’s steadily growing domestic and international profile and the fact that the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2019 has a dedicated ‘para Jiu-Jitsu’ category which is expected to draw numerous participants.