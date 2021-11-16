The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has set a new world record for the largest jiu-jitsu lesson, after the successful coordination of an event involving 2,700 jiu-jitsu athletes across 14 different sites across the UAE in a well-orchestrated event created in collaboration with Palm Sports and the Brazil Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 to highlight the growing strength of Jiu-Jitsu and the positive impact the sport has on society.
The coordinated training sessions took place simultaneously at 14 sites across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including one at the Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was attended by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, and Fernando Igreja, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.
Aside from the Expo session, the other training sessions were staged at nine schools in Abu Dhabi and four schools in Al Ain.
Commenting on the record breaking event, Igreja said: “This initiative contributes to the consolidation of relations between the people of UAE and Brazil and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest.”
Mohammad Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation said: “We are proud to organise the training sessions in 14 different locations simultaneously. We chose to organise the classes in 13 schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, based on our belief in the importance of promoting the sport among youth, who constitute the most important source of Jiu-Jitsu talent in the UAE.”