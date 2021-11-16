UAEJJF organised a pan-UAE attempt to set a world record for largest jiu-jitsu training session. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation attempted to set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest Jiu-Jitsu lesson, in a well-orchestrated event across 14 different sites in the UAE, created in collaboration with Palms Sports and the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 to highlight the growing strength of Jiu- Jitsu and the positive impact the sport has on society.

The coordinated training sessions involving 2,700 Jiu-Jitsu athletes took place simultaneously at 14 sites across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including one at the Brazil Pavilion at Dubai Expo which was attended by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, the UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, and Fernando Igreja, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

The president’s visit to the biggest Jiu-Jitsu lesson, and to day two of the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) earlier in the day, coincided with his country’s Republic Day, highlighting the strong ties between the UAE and Brazil in Jiu-Jitsu.

Aside from the Expo session, the other training sessions were staged at nine schools in Abu Dhabi and four schools in Al Ain.

Commenting on the Guinness World Record breaking attempt, Igreja, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, said: “This initiative contributes to the consolidation of relations between the people of UAE and Brazil and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest.”