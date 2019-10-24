UAE Rugby General Secretary Qais Al Dhalai with the wheelchair rugby team in Cairo. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The first ‘Arab Rugby team by People of Determination — Wheelchair Rugby’ was inaugurated in the presence of Arab Rugby chairman and UAE Rugby general secretary Qais Al Dhalai in Cairo, Egypt earlier this week.

Al Dhalai pledged full support for the team in participating in upcoming tournaments to be held across the continent.

“This is a very important demographic of athletes, one that shows no boundaries or fear in pursuing their dreams. They are a role models and inspiration to all athletes, whether able-bodied or those of determination,” Al Dhalai said.