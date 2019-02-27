Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended a part of the fourth stage of the UAE Tour 2019 in Al Marmoum Desert Conservation Reserve.
Shaikh Mohammad was updated on the 205-kilometre race route, named the Dubai Municipality stage, which flagged off from the Palm Jumeirah, passing through Al Marmoum, Dubai Autodrome, Al Marmoum Lake, Fossil Rock, Mountain Rock, Hatta Heritage Village and Wadi Hub before wrapping up at Hatta Dam.
Shaikh Mohammad said that sport is a key component of the comprehensive development journey of the UAE, given the efforts made to develop the right sports infrastructure across the country and encourage people to be more active, as well as hosting international sporting events.
Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.