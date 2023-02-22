Dubai: Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio celebrated his 25th birthday in style on Wednesday by winning the third stage of the UAE Tour.
Belgium’s world road race champion Remco Evenepoel is the new overall race leader after he finished second in the stage. Due to time bonuses he holds a seven second lead over previous leader Australian rider Luke Plapp.
Rubio embarked on a solo breakaway 10 kilometres from the finish, and built up a lead of almost a minute over the peloton.
Courageous attempt
His lead was reduced to 30 seconds as they entered the final kilometre but he still had 14sec to spare as he crossed the line. Rubio succeeded where Spaniard Oier Lazkano’s courageous attempt had failed.
His breakaway lasted more than 100km of the 185km stage before he was caught at the start of the climb of Jebel Jais mountain.
Thursday’s fourth stage is a 174km ride around Dubai on a flat course. The race ends on Sunday.