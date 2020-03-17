Mohammad Ali Awadh, a porduct of du LaLiga High Performance Centre, has caught the eyes of Spanish club CD Leganes for a professional trial. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: CD Leganes has invited the UAE’s Mohammad Ali Awadh for a professional trial with the club in Spain.

Awadh, an under-18 striker emerging from the du LaLiga High Performance Centre (HPC), was picked up for his superior talent and skill. He has undergone year-round professional development programmes to world-class standards delivered by LaLiga’s Uefa pro-certified coaches at the invitation-only UAE-based du LaLiga HPC. Since its establishment four years ago, du LaLiga HPC has been producing a steady pipeline of world-class professional footballers for clubs and national teams.

The latest announcement raises the total number of du LaLiga HPC players to earn trials with LaLiga clubs to 20. There are another 25 du LaLiga HPC players who have been awarded professional contracts with national teams as well as regional and local clubs to date.

The du LaLiga High Performance Centre is the first of its kind centre outside of Spain by LaLiga, one of the world’s strongest leagues, providing the youth of the UAE with a unique opportunity to be discovered by scouts.

Jose Angel Garcia, International Affairs Director at CD Leganes Club, said: “The selection of Mohammad Ali for a professional trial at CD Leganes reflects the important role of du LaLiga HPC in nurturing players to professional levels. Year after year, we are witnessing the clear progress and development of top talent at du LaLiga HPC, thanks to the rigorous world-class development programme they receive, executed to LaLiga’s high standards. We look forward to many more promising talents to emerge from du LaLiga HPC.”