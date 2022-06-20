The domination of the duo Pogacar-Majka, and in general of the entire UAE Team Emirates, in the Tour of Slovenia 2022 continued until the end.
The two-time winner of the Tour de France won in the final stage, from Vrhnika to Novo Mesto of 155.7 km, ahead of Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) in a two-up sprint, with Rafal Majka 3rd.
The trio forced an advantage over the other riders just under 9km to go when Pogačar attacked on the ascent of Trska Gora.
The Slovenian talent of UAE Team Emirates thus conquered his second stage success, sealing the victory in the best possible way in the general classification (repeating the triumph of the 2021 edition) and in the points classification.
30 victories
The Emirati team also celebrates with Majka 2nd place in the general classification (12 ”from his teammate), two stage victories and success in the climbers’ classification.
This brings the win tally of the team to 30 victories.
Pogacar said, “Today’s goal was to defend the leader’s jersey. Uphill the pace went up a lot, there was some gaps and so I tried to counterattack and reach the brow of the hill as fast as possible.
There were three of us to lead the race, downhill we tried not to take too many risks and get to the sprint. In the sprint I did my best to repay the whole team with success for the great work done during the whole week.”