Tadej Pogacar’s Tour de France began with a confident time trial performance for UAE Team Emirates.
In the time trial held in Copenhagen, on a city course of 13.2 km, the winner of the last two editions of the Grande Boucle achieved the 3rd best time, 15’24" at 51.385 kph on average, 7" slower than the winner Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and just 2" from the performance of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
Pogacar’s ride in the second part of the stage was particularly effective: after setting the 13th time in the first 6.6 km, the Slovenian athlete was flawless in the remaining kilometers towards the finish line, going on to conquer a place on the podium of the day.
White jersey
Pogacar is already at the top of the youth ranking (17" on Thomas Pidcock, Ineos-Grenadiers) and will wear the white jersey in the 2nd leg, the 202.2 km Roskilde-Nyborg: which will cross the Great Belt Bridge, which will lead the group to pedal completely exposed to the wind for 18 km.
Pogacar said, “It was an excellent opening time trial for this Tour de France even if the weather conditions were not good, the crowd was exciting and pushed me to give it my all, while enjoying the day at the same time. Some corners could have been risky, but I didn’t take any chances, still managing to put in a very good performance thanks to good legs. It was a nice result also in terms of the general classification”.
2. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) +5
3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +7