Dubai: The riders and staff of UAE Team Emirates were welcomed back to Abu Dhabi in spectacular fashion ahead of the 2022 UAE Tour, with a larger-than-life good luck message projected by ADNOC onto the façade of its 342m tall H.Q. building in the heart of the capital.
The innovative projection mapping display that illuminated the Corniche revealed UAE Team Emirates’ squad for the upcoming WorldTour race, which is taking place across the UAE from 20-26 February.
Images of Joao Almeida, George Bennett, Pascal Ackermann, Mikkel Bjerg, Rafal Majka, Maximiliano Richeze and defending UAE Tour champion Tadej Pogacar, were part of the visual display that highlighted ADNOC’s support of UAE Team Emirates and its mission to inspire the next generation of cyclists in the UAE.
'Super motivated'
Tadej Pogacar said, “I am very excited to be back in the UAE and start my 2022 season by racing on home soil. ADNOC’s super-sized good luck message has inspired the whole team and it reinforces just how important this race is for everyone in the UAE. We are super motivated and come here with the objective of fighting to defend our title from last year.”
Mauro Gianetti, CEO UAE Team Emirates added, “We are proud to have ADNOC as a partner of UAE Team Emirates. Just like us, they are committed to driving a culture of health and wellness through cycling, so we are delighted that they have shown support for the team in such an inspiring way and helped to galvanise the enthusiasm of fans from across the country ahead of the UAE Tour.”