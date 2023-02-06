Marc Soler finished-off the Vuelta Valenciana with fourth place on stage 5 on the tricky 93km leg from Paterna to Valencia.
The race started intensely with two tough climbs of the Puerto del Oronet and Puerto del Garbi which reduced the main group into many fractions with all UAE riders well placed.
It was Soler and Brandon McNulty who made the select from group of 10 riders who stayed clear to the line.
Broke clear
Rui Costa (Intermarche – Wanty) broke clear in the final 2km and held-on to take the stage and the overall classification.
Soler went out in pursuit of Costa though would finish just outside the podium in 4th place at 7’’. In the GC Brandon McNulty moved up three places to 8th overall.
The Emirati team scoops the prize for the teams classification, a testament to the consistent team performance throughout the week.
Stage 5 results
1.Rui Costa (Wanty-Intermarche) 2:07:16
2.Thymen Arensman (Ineos-Grenadiers) s.t
3.Simone Battistella (Astana) s.t
4.Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) +7’’
Final General Classification:
1.Rui Costa (Wanty-Intermarche) 19:10:06
2.Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) +16’’
3.Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos-Grenadiers) +19’’
3.Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) +7’’
8.Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +45’’