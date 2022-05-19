UAE Team Emirates rider Fernando Gaviria sprinted to 2nd place on Stage 11 of the Giro D’Italia, just being beaten by half a wheel length on the fast, flat run in to the line on a day which took the riders from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia (203km).
The flattest road stage of the race with just 369 metres of climbing, the mid-point of the day featured some echelons as wind swept the open plains.
The elastic of the peloton would not snap and the bunch came back together after reeling in a lone attack by Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix).
Last metres
Maximiliano Richeze stormed to the front of the bunch in the last 600m with Gaviria closely behind before opening the sprint with a tailwind behind. Italian Alberto Dainese (DSM) just got the better of Gaviria in the last metres, with Simone Consonni (Cofidis) rounding out the days podium.
Gaviria said, “Second wasn’t the result we wanted but we have to accept it. The legs are good but today Dainese was just faster. There was a tailwind so we went a bit earlier than usual but he took a good win so well done to him. The form is where I want it to be and I’m really gunning to get a first victory here at this Giro.”
Meanwhile Joao Almeida conceded no time in the GC and sits at 3rd place on the same time as Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers), 12’’ behind the Maglia Rosa of Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo).
Tomorrow Stage 12 brings the riders from Parma to Genova (202km) overall rolling terrain.
2.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
3.Simone Consonni (Cofidis) s.t
General Classification after stage 11
1. Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 46:43:12
2. Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) +12’’
3. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) +12’’