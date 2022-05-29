Serious chase

Covi said, “I had a chance in these last three stages and I wanted to take a stage home. It was the teams objective to win a stage since we sadly lost Almeida with illness and we can leave the Giro on a happier note. I attacked from far out, I’m not a real climber so I thought I had to take an advantage on the others before the climb and in the end it worked out right. When I was on my own I went full gas and pushed on without worrying about the legs, although I’m glad the line came when it did as cramps were on the way. I did the best I could and I got there in the end.”