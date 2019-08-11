Dubai: Diego Ulissi of UAE Team Emirates maintained his excellent streak after stepping on the podium at the Tour of Poland on Saturday.
Ulissi’s run started with his win in the GP Lugano and continued with the triumph at the Tour of Slovenia where he bagged the overall and a stage victory, a fourth place in the national championships and victory in the Tokyo 2020 Test Event.
The Italian cyclist finished the Polish World Tour event in third place in the general ranking, 12 seconds from winner Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) and 10 seconds from runner-up, Jai Hindley (Sunweb). “Being on the final podium is a very good result. The last two stages were very tough and I found it hard to push on or make more difference,” Ulissi said.