Juan Ayuso opened his professional win tally today with victory at the Circuito de Getxo in Bilbao, Spain.
The Spaniard played his cards well, arriving in a select group of four riders who battled it out on the uphill kick into Getxo.
Andrea Piccolo (Drone Hopper - Androni) and Wilco Keldermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the podium.
Growing form
George Bennett also showed his growing form with 8th place from the chasing group.
The win marks the 36th triumph of the season for the Emirati squad and the first for the promising Juan Ayuso.
Ayuso said, “I am very happy and almost I can’t believe it. I thank the team that helped me and trusted me. On the penultimate climb I got a puncture and couldn’t chase the two fugitives, but, as soon as I could, I bridged the gap I wanted this victory. In the final I gave everything and I finally managed to get this first victory as a professional. I couldn’t be happier”.
2.Andrea Piccolo (Drone Hopper -Androni) s.t.
3.Wilco Keldermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.
At the Tour de Pologne Pascal Ackermann came agonisingly close to victory with 2nd place in the mass sprint final.
Ackermann benefitted from a well timed lead-out from Sebastian Molano but was just outpaced by the fast finishing Gerben Thijssen (Intermarche-Wanty).
Long sprint
After two stages Ackermann sits 4th in the GC standings while UAE Team Emirates lead the team classification.
Ackermann said, “I’m happy with the result today. After the injury it is nice to be back to compete with the other sprinters. The team helped me well, but I was unlucky and I lost some positions in the last roundabout, so I decided to go with a long sprint and Thijssen overtook me right at the end. However, I am very happy and ready for the next stages ”.
2.Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.
3.Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorius) s.t.