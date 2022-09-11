Juan Ayuso put in a blistering ride to take third place and all but cement his podium finish on the final mountain stage of this years Vuelta España. The 19-year old Spaniard racing in his debut Grand Tour battled hard with the help of his UAE Team Emirates teammates on Stage 20 from from Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada (181km) which was won by Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) from a breakaway.
There was cause for celebration also for Joao Almeida who jumped into the top-5 on GC by distancing Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers).
Final stage
The team also brings home overall victory in the teams classification with one final stage left from Las Rozas to Madrid (96.7km).
Ayuso said, “It’s incredible, I cannot believe it. I took this Vuelta on day by day without any huge expectation and just focusing on getting through it and doing my best. To finish on the podium is something incredible and now it’s time to enjoy it with my team, family and friends. We tried to go for the stage again today but just fell short, though Joao managed to gain time to move up also so all things considered we are very pleased as a squad.”
Results 20th stage:
1.Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) 4:41:34
2.Thymen Arensman (DSM) +8’’
3.Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +13’’
General classification after the 20th stage:
1.Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) 78h00’12“
2.Enric Mas (Movistar) + 2’05“
3.Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +5’08 “
5.Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) + 7’16″