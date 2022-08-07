Joao Almeida put in a sterling ride on stage 5 of the Vuelta Burgos to win the last day on the mountain finish on the Lagunas de Neila (170km).
The UAE Team Emirates rider was distanced by the leading group from the pace put on by Ineos-Grenadiers but fought back to catch and pass all of his rivals before putting in his trademark kick to the line to take victory.
38 wins
As a result of his impressive climbing display he also shot up the General Classification to finish 2nd overall, +35’’ behind race winner Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers). UAE Team Emirates win tally now rises to 38 victories this season.
Almeida said, “Today went really well. It’s a special win as the last few months have been difficult, I haven’t been feeling too good on the bike and struggled to find my form. This week has been important as I’ve been riding my way into the week and today I felt good and attacked and took a win. The next goal is the Vuelta España in two weeks so I’m going there now with added confidence from today. Now I’ll rest up a bit, do the last training sessions and try and be ready for La Vuelta. I’m really looking forward to it .”
2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) s.t
3.Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers) s.t
Vuelta Burgos Final Classification
1.Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers) 19:00:23
2.Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) +35’’
3.Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) +35’’