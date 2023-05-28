In a thrilling display of individual prowess and determination, the Giro d’Italia stage 20 took the riders on a challenging time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari (18.6km). The stage promised to be a true test of strength and strategy, as the riders battled against the clock and the unforgiving terrain.
UAE Team Emirates rider Joao Almeida, who had already showcased his exceptional climbing skills throughout the Giro d’Italia, was eager to prove his prowess against the clock and came home in third place with a time of 45’05’’.
With focused intensity, Almeida powered through the initial kilometers, setting a blistering pace. As the stage progressed, it became clear that Almeida was putting in a strong performance to build on the good early times set by Jay Vine and later Brandon McNulty who were 10th and 7th on the day respectively.
Third place
Crossing the finish line, Almeida’s face was etched with a mix of exhaustion and satisfaction. He had given his all in the time trial, leaving nothing behind on the road. As he caught his breath, the realization of his remarkable achievement sank in. Almeida had secured an impressive third place finish in the stage won by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), cementing his position among the Giro d’Italia’s elite riders.
With just one stage remaining in the Giro d’Italia, Almeida’s podium finish on stage 20 all but assured his step on the podium tomorrow in Rome and victory in the young riders classification.
Almeida: “I was feeling good, especially in the end. I was happy with my effort and with the result. The other two guys were stronger and Primoz deserved to win the race so congratulations to him. As a rider I keep improving a bit every year so I’m very satisfied with my Giro and the way things are going.”
Stage results:
1.Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) 44:23
2.Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +40’’
3.Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) +42’’
General Classification after stage 20:
1.Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) 82:40:36
2.Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +14’’
3.Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) +1’15’’