“I felt really good. I thought of the UAE race all winter and so I hope to be able to get the best result possible. Clearly, for our team, this race has significance and we are going try to win at all costs,” added the 32-year-old, who will be facing a stiff challenge for the overall title from last year’s Abu Dhabi Tour winner and new world champion Alejandro Valverde of Movistar. Other overall contenders include Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb, Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida and Richie Porte of Trek-Segafredo.