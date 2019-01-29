Dubai: Simone Consonni of UAE Team Emirates was rewarded with a podium place when he finished second behind Stage II winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) at the Vuelta a San Juan on Monday.
During Stage 2, the peloton was tasked with climbing up and over the Punta Negra three times and on the final 2.5km descent, Alaphilippe was able to escape the pack. Consonni, who had withstood a series of attacks on the climbs, fought off the challenging fast men to take second place ahead of three-time World Road Race Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Gaviria held his ground and maintained his lead in the General Classification. He now has three seconds on Alaphilippe and seven on Consonni. Valerio Conti sits 13 seconds behind in 10th helping UAE Team Emirates lead the teams classification as well.
“I came to Argentina with a good amount of work in my legs, partly thanks to the Bremen Six Days,” said Consonni. “We are here to give the best for Fernando, who I got to know in the team camp and is a true star. The stage today was the only one where, given the profile, I could have my chance for a good result. I spoke with Fernando and he gave me my freedom. I held it well on the hard part of the climb, and was right to wait until the last 300 metres when the riders ahead of me took off and I could take advantage of the slipstream. I launched myself and took this good podium finish.”