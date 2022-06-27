The team heads into the 21 stages led by the winner of the previous two editions of the race, Tadej Pogacar, with a mix of climbers and flat-terrain experts to support the Slovenian.

The 23-year-old will face challenges along the 3,328km course which begins in Copenhagen with a 13km time-trial before approaching the Alps via a cobbled stage through Arenberg and onto the Pyrenees before the surviving riders make it to the Champs Elysees in Paris for the ceremonial finish.

8 riders

Team Manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez (Spa) will lead the squad alongside Sports Directors Andrej Hauptman (Slo), Simone Pedrazzini (Swi) and Marco Marcato (Ita). The team is comprised of 8 riders:

– Tadej Pogacar (Slo)

– Rafal Majka (Pol)

– Brandon McNulty (USA)

– Marc Soler (Spa)

– Matteo Trentin (Ita)

– Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

– George Bennett (NZ)

– Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

Tadej Pogacar said, ”It’s already my third time coming to the Tour and I’m really excited about it. We’ve worked really hard all year as a team to prepare for this and we hope we can give everyone watching 3 weeks of exciting racing. This year so far has been a positive one for the team and we are hoping to continue that here at the Tour. We know it won’t be easy and we’ll have many challenges but that is part of the magic of the Tour.”