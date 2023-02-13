Abu Dhabi: UAE Team ADQ, the UAE’s first professional Women’s cycling team, concluded its participation as a representative of the UAE at the inaugural UAE Tour Women, which ran from the 9th to the 12th of February, bringing together 20 international women teams to race in the UAE.
Throughout the 4-day tour, UAE Team ADQ celebrated podium positions and was awarded the best team of the UCI race in the General Classifications standings, based on the outstanding performance of all riders in the team.
Historic day
Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, said: “This is a historic day for all the cycling fans and stakeholders in UAE and beyond. The first-ever Women’s Tour in the Middle East was a success at all levels. We are proud of our commitment, mindset, and achievements during this tour. Finishing the tour with the UCI’s Award of the Best Team is priceless for us."
She added, "We are proud of our UAE-based sponsors and fans who cheered and supported our team across the routes and in fan zones. This is what we want to share with our community, cycling is an amazing sport, and we invite all the women in UAE to join the women moving forward platform to find balance and fulfilment.”
Great success
Following the great success it represented during the Women’s UAE Tour, UAE Team ADQ will be continuing the 2023 season by participating in different races and other world tours. Sixteen riders from nine nationalities represent UAE Team ADQ during the new season, including Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).