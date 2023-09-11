Abu Dhabi: UAE Team ADQ is thrilled to announce the addition of exceptional riders to their roster for the upcoming 2024 season. The team’s relentless pursuit of excellence has led to the signing of Tereza Neumanova and Dominika Wlodarczyk, both joining the professional team and Federica Venturelli, who will be part of the UAE Development Team.

Tereza Neumanova, a distinguished Czech professional road cyclist born on August 9, 1998, who brings a racing wealth of experience to UAE Team ADQ. With an impressive track record, including multiple National Championships and notable finishes in key UCI races, including stage podiums secured at the Tour de Suisse Women and the Vuelta a Burgos.

Wlodarczyk, hailing from Poland and born on January 27, 2001, is a rising star in the cycling world. At 22 years old, she has already achieved remarkable victories and podium finishes in stages of the Tour de Feminin, Gracia Orlova, at the Giro Toscana Femminile and in the GC of the Watersley Womens Challenge, showcasing her exceptional talent and determination.

Venturelli, the Junior World Champion in individual pursuit and Madison — part of UCI — is set to shine as part of the Development Team. The Italian athlete’s remarkable achievements in the junior category, including gold and silver medals at the Track World Championships, are a testament to her extraordinary abilities. Federica’s signing reinforces UAE Team ADQ’s commitment to nurturing young talents and cultivating a competitive team for the long term.

Dominika Wlodarczyk

Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neumanova, Wlodarczyk, and Venturelli to UAE Team ADQ. Their exceptional skills, determination, and passion for cycling perfectly align with our team’s values and goals. Frederica’s addition to the UAE Development Team will guide young talents to help them ascend to the top level in the sport by providing mentorship and a holistic development approach.”

Moncada added: “The addition of these three accomplished riders marks an exciting chapter for UAE Team ADQ. These riders bring unique qualities and a shared dedication to the sport, and we are confident that their presence will contribute to our team’s continued success. We are excited to witness the new lineup’s impact and the inspiration they will provide to other cyclists and fans.”