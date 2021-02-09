Football supporters watch the Fifa Club World Cup semi-final between Egypt's Al Ahly and Germany's Bayern Munich on a giant screen in Lusail. The event is a warm-up event ahead of the Fifa World Cup next year Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Residents of the UAE can prepare for one of sport’s greatest spectacles and book their spot at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Dubai-based Expat Sport Tourism DMCC has been appointed exclusive sales agent of ‘Match Hospitality’ for the UAE to commence the sale of the World Cup official hospitality programme. Created in 2009, Expat Sport Tourism DMCC has rapidly expanded to become the leading specialist sports tourism and sponsorship company in the Gulf region.

Football fans can pick from a range of packages that include the topmost ‘Pearl Lounge’ down to the true fan experience in the ‘Match Club’ category. Fans can also choose from the intermediate packages of ‘Match Private Suite’, ‘Match Business Seat’ and ‘Match Pavilion’.

Hospitality ticket prices for Qatar 2022 start at less than $1,000 (Dh3,650), rising to in excess of $2.6 million for a 40-seat suite in the Lusail Stadium where the final is due to be staged on December 18.

The brochure indicates that a hospitality package for all 10 matches earmarked for the Lusail venue, including a quarter-final, a semi-final and the final, is available at prices ranging from $14,350 in ‘Match Club’ to $74,200 in the ‘Pearl Lounge’.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 making it the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.

This will also be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia following the 2022 tournament that was held jointly in South Korea and Japan. In addition, next year’s tournament will be the last one to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 edition that is scheduled to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, the World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first to not be held in May, June or July. It is also to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days instead of the customary 30 to 32 days.

The sale of official hospitality packages for the World Cup got under way in the first week of this month, amid early signs that demand promises to be strong, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match Hospitality agents are said to have committed to record World Cup sales targets, auguring well for the final sales total. Match Hospitality appoints agents who secure exclusive rights relating to the competition across a total of more than 70 territories.

Match Hospitality has tailored deals to watch the entire sporting spectacle whether it’s for a fan seeking guaranteed tickets or someone wanting a perfect blend of luxury, preferential access and pitch views, the hospitality package to fit one’s requirements.

Match Hospitality was appointed exclusive hospitality rights-holder for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in a deal said to cover a financial guarantee for the world governing body of $300 million for the entire period, plus a profit share.

As hosts, Qatar are the only team to have qualified for the competition so far with the final competition draw scheduled to take place in April following the conclusion of the qualifiers.

The world governing body of the sport confirmed the match schedule on July 15, 2020 with the opening match featuring hosts Qatar against one of the three other teams at 2pm UAE time in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 21.

During the group stage, four matches will be played on each day, with kick-off times being 2pm UAE, 5pm, 8pm and 11pm for the first two rounds, and 7pm and 11pm for the simultaneous kick-offs of the last round and for knockout stage matches.