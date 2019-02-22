Al Ain: UAE champion shooters added two medals to the country’s tally in the World Shooting Para Sport Championships, dubbed the Tolerance Championship, taking place at the Al Ain Equestrian and Shooting Club.
The tournament is being organised for the fourth consecutive year by the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, and includes 220 competing Paralympic shooters from 47 countries.
The UAE national team won two bronze medals to raise their tally to seven medals — three gold, two silver and two bronze.
The UAE team, represented by Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani, Saif Al Nuaimi and Abdullah Saif Al Aryani, received the bronze medal in the 50m air-rifle category, with 1,845.9 points, behind champions Ukraine and runners-up Germany.
With their scores, Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani and Saif Al Nuaimi have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.