Bangkok: The UAE clinched the 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, which was held in Bangkok, reaffirming the nation’s continental dominance for the third consecutive year. The national team was in flying form all through the event and displayed a high level of technical ability, grabbing a total of 16 medals including 7 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze.
The Philippines national team finished second with four gold medals and two bronze medals while South Korea came in third with one gold medal, three silver medals, and four bronze medals.
The UAE made a strong statement on Sunday, the first day of the team’s participation, by winning seven medals, which helped the defending champion’s championship run get off to a solid start.
Brilliant start
Theyab Alnuaimi (56 kg), Mohamed Alsuwaidi (69 kg), and Faisal Alkitbi (85 kg) captured gold medals for the team on Day 1, while Omar Alsuwaidi (56kg), Marwa Alhosani (70 kg) and Saeed Alkubaisi (85 kg) added silvers. Balqees Abdulkareem earned bronze in the 48 kg division.
Omar Alfadli gave a brilliant start for the team on Monday, scooping gold in the Adults 62 kg division in the all-Emirati final while Khaled Alshehhi picked up the silver. They were soon joined on the podium by Hamdah Al Shkeili with gold and Aysha Alshamsi with silver in 45 kg division.
Shamma Alkalbani downed Indonesia’s Ilma Yeni Megawati to retain her gold from last year in 63 kg class. Abdullah Alkubaisi followed in joining the success winning the gold in 94 kg division, while compatriot Hazaea Farhan scooped in the bronze. Making the falcons look even strong, the UAE’s Mahdi Alawlaqi added a bronze (77kg) to their tally.