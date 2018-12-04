Dubai: The UAE Cycling Federation Dubai Eye 103.8 UAE Road Cycling Championship will bring down the curtains on the 2018 season this Friday.
To be raced over a 103.8km course on Dubai’s roads, starting and finishing at Dubai Sports City’s Sports Park, Stage Four is all set to welcome the riders as well as crown the overall champions of the 2018 season.
“Rounding out this season’s four-stage Championship with a 103.8km road race on Dubai’s roads is a very fitting salute to our competing cyclists, and to the sport,” Jeff O’Brien, Managing Partner, Onside Sports and UAE Road Cycling Championship organiser, said.
Taking their leaders’ jerseys into the final stage are Roisin Thomas (Expatriate Female), Rashid Al Baloushi (Social Emirati Male), Khalid Mayouf (Emirati Clubs Male) and Sam Stollery (Expatriate Male).
Titles of the 2018 UAE Road Cycling Championship’s four main categories will be decided via a points system, and follow the British Cycling Points System. The cumulative points’ leader of each main category will receive and wear the leader’s jersey, stage winners and stage age-division winners will be recognised (at each stage). Overall Champions will take their ‘Champion’s Jersey’ and title through to the next season along with a winner’s cheque.
Registrations for the final round closes on Wednesday and can be made via www.premieronline.com with more information found on www.uaecycf.com.