Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League held its regular general assembly meeting for the 2022-2023 season with a remote visual communication system. In addition, the Assembly discussed and approved the development of work mechanisms to upgrade the football system under the 2020-30 Strategic Plan of the UAE Pro League.
The meeting was headed by Abdulla Nasser Al Jneibi, UAE Pro League chairman, with the participation of UAE Pro League board members, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdulla Business Development Consultant, Hamda Abdulla Al Shamsi, Director of Legal Department of the UAE Football Association, as well as representatives of the professional clubs.
Wise leadership
On his part, the UAE Pro League chairman Al Jneibi delivered a welcoming speech in which he praised the wise leadership, which puts sports and athletes at the core of its interest, which was the most significant asset in overcoming all challenges and critical stages.
Al Jneibi was pleased to meet the members of the General Assembly. During his speech, he stressed that the professional clubs and the sponsors of the UAE Pro League are the true partners of success.
The meeting was opened with the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting and the appointment of three members to review the minutes of this meeting: Salem Mohammed Al Jneibi, the board member of Al Ain football club company; Dr.Adnan Ali Al Hosani, the board member of Khorfakkan football club company, and Dr. Hassan Suhail, the board member of Al Nasr football club company.
UAE Pro League Business Development Consultant Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdulla presented the reports for the 2021-2022 season, which included what had been accomplished during the past season in various technical, organizational, marketing, and administrative fields.
League revenue
During the meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touché, an independent external auditor, was approved to audit the financial statements of the UAE Pro League for the fiscal year ending on 30 June 2022, under the approved policies and procedures.
The mechanism for distributing the UAE Pro League’s revenues to the members of the General Assembly for the 2022-2023 season and the following seasons were also approved.