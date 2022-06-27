Dubai: The UAE Pro League announced the 2022-23 season calendar after agreeing with the relevant committees of the UAE Football Association regarding the national team gatherings and the President’s Cup competition.

Changes to regulations of the competitions and operations were also discussed during an extended workshop on Saturday at Dubai’s Meydan Hotel. The workshop was attended by UAE Pro League board member and Chairman of the Technical Committee Hassan Taleb Al Marri, UAE Pro League board member Tariq Ali Al Shabibi, representatives of the various departments of the UAE Pro League as well as representatives of the UAE FA, professional clubs and the media. Discussions took place in a positive environment with efforts focused towards continued development of UAE football according to the 2020-2030 strategic plan.

The new season is scheduled to start with matchweek 1 of the ADNOC Pro League on September 2nd and 3rd and end on May 26th, 2023. Three matchweeks of the ADNOC Pro League will be played over September, before being put on hold on September 17th because of the national team’s first gathering. Matchweek 2 will take place on September 9th and 10th, while matchweek 3 will be held on September 15th and 16th.

Pro League Cup

The ADNOC Pro League returns to action again with matchweek 4, taking place on October 1st and 2nd, while matchweek 5 will be held on October 7th and 8th.

The first round of Pro League Cup will kick off on October 11th and 12th, before returning to resume the league’s fixtures, with matchweek 6 taking place on October 15th and 16th, while matchweek 7 will be held on October 22nd and 23rd. Matchweek 8 will take place on October 28th and 29th. The second round of the Pro League Cup will be played on November 1st and 2nd.

Two matchweeks in the ADNOC Pro League will be played in November before the international break, with matchweek 9 taking place on November 5th and 6th, whereas matchweek 10 will be held on November 11th and 12th.

The first leg of the Pro League Cup quarter-finals will be played on November 24th and 25th, while the second leg will take place on December 11th and 12th.

After the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the ADNOC Pro League returns to action with matchweek 11, taking place on December 15th and 16th, whereas matchweek 12 will be held on December 20th and 21st.

The proposed date for the UAE Super Cup match was reviewed to be on December 25th, before the break for the national team’s participation in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

The ADNOC Pro League resumes action with matchweek 13, taking place on January 22nd and 23rd, while matchweek 14 will be held on January 27th and 28th.

The League will be put on hold because of AFC Champions League knock-out stages, which will take place in February with Shabab Al Ahli representing the UAE in the round of 16.

The ADNOC Pro League will continue with matchweek 15, taking place on February 12th and 13th, whereas matchweek 16 will be played on February 17th and 18th, matchweek 17 on February 25th and 26th and matchweek 18 will take place on March 3rd and 4th.

Season break

The competition will pause for the national team’s participation in the West Asian Football Federation Championship, set to take place in the UAE, before continuing with matchweek 20, taking place on April 8th and 9th, while matchweek 21 will be held on April 16th and 17th.

The first leg of the Pro League Cup semi-finals takes place on April 20th, before resuming the ADNOC Pro League fixtures with matchweek 22, which will be held on April 24th and 25th ahead of the second leg of the Pro League Cup semi-finals which will be played on May 2nd, while the final will take place on May 17th.