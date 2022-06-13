The UAE Pro League launched the Summer Camps initiative in cooperation with clubs for students of all schools aged from four to 13 years old to provide the opportunity to play football and enjoy the professional football environment of UAE Pro League clubs.
The initiative comes in line with the Pro League’s strategy and the club licensing initiative to allow everyone to practice football and provide a broader base for selecting promising talents in the United Arab Emirates.
The camps’ activities will be held during the summer holidays starting from July. The camps will be also open to all families residing in the country between Mondays and Thursdays.
Sports activities
These camps aim at providing children with sports activities ensuring that they enjoy playing, creating friendships within the clubs’ surroundings in addition to holding an event that brings together children, families, and people of determination, working on increasing the clubs’ fan base and developing football skills for children, as they are the future’s builders.
The activities will not only include football training sessions for children but also include community activities for all families participating in the initiative.