Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) launched the School Tour initiative in the stadiums of professional clubs.
The initiative is organized by the UAEPL in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
It also comes in accordance with the goals of the 2020-2030 strategic plan, through which, the UAE Pro League endeavors to build bridges of communication between society and professional clubs.
The tour kicked off at Al Dhafra’s Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium, where the students of Madinat Zayed schools (Madinat Zayed Campus - Al Dhafra School - Al Falah Academy) toured the stadium that hosts professional competition matches, and learned about its various facilities.
Recreational activities
They also took a look inside the players’ dressing rooms, and the pitch, in addition to knowing how the stadium is managed during matchdays throughout the year.
During their tour, the students enjoyed the recreational activities provided to them by the UAEPL at the ‘Fan Zone’ in order to add more fun to the initiative.
Khorfakkan Club are scheduled to host the next program activities on January 18th, where Al Bayan School students will tour Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium.
The UAE Pro League, in partnership with professional clubs, always seeks to enhance the clubs’ community role through effective communication with all segments of society, especially school students who pay great attention to sports in general and to football, in particular.