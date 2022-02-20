Dubai: Al Nasr picked up their first win under coach Salem Rabia in style, defeating reigning champions Al Jazira in matchweek 16 of the ADNOC Pro League last night.
A six-game winless league run had cost Ramon Diaz his job and his Emirati successor remained unbeaten in two, having managed a 1-1 draw against Al Orooba in the previous matchweek.
The Dubai based side opened the scoring midway through the first half through Toze. The Portuguese midfielder converted emphatically from the spot after Al Jazira defender Khalifa Al Hammadi had handled Abdulaziz Al Kaabi’s cross inside the box.
Lead doubled
Three minutes after the restart, Al Nasr doubled their lead. Cape Verdean international winger Ryan Mendes embarked on a jinking run, beating three opponents before threading a perfectly-weighted pass for Diaa Saba who poked it in first-time to secure the win.
The win sees Al Nasr eclipse their city rivals Al Wasl into seventh place with 22 points, while Al Jazira remain fifth with 26 points, but the defeat means winning their game in hand against Ittihad Kalba would not be enough for them to break into the top four.