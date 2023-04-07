Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League announced the winners of ‘The Best’ ADNOC Pro League monthly awards for March after they had won the highest number of votes during the 24-hour voting stage, which saw a large turnout from fans casting their votes on the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.
Al Ain midfielder Bandar Al Ahbabi picked up the Best Player award after overcoming Al Ajman’s forward Waleed Azaro, Shabab Al Ahli’s Federico Cartabia, Al Nasr’s Abdoulaye Toure, and Sharjah’s Jorge Djaniny.
Best Goalkeeper
Meanwhile, Al Bataeh’s Zayed Ahmed won the Best Goalkeeper award after edging Al Wasl’s Khaled Alsenaani and Al Ain’s Khalid Eisa.
Dibba’s Hassan Alabdooli clinched the Best Coach award after finishing above Shabab Al Ahli’s Leonardo Jardim, and Al Nasr’s Goran Tomic.