Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League announced the winners of the “Fans’ League” initiative during matchweek twenty-one of the ADNOC Pro League.
According to the UAE Pro League’s new amendments to the 2022-23 Fans’ League, the prizes will be awarded to the clubs, which had the highest average fan attendance after the end of every matchweek in a step aimed to boost fan attendance.
First spot
Al Ain claimed the first spot in the highest home attendance prize valued at Dh60,000, while Al Wahda gained Dh40,000 after they came second.
Meanwhile, the first spot of the Fans’ League’s highest away attendance award went to Shabab Al Ahli, who will earn Dh40,000, whereas Al Jazira will receive Dh30,000 after clinching the second position.
The UAE Pro League had set up two essential conditions to decide the Fans’ League winners: the minimum attendance must be no less than 2,500 fans for the hosts and 700 fans for the visitors.