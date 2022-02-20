Dubai: Ajman left it late to settle a seven-goal thriller, defeating Ittihad Kalba 4-3 at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium in Matchweek 16 of the ADNOC Pro League last night.
The first penalty of the night could have arrived as early as two minutes in, but an initial decision in favour of the hosts was reversed upon VAR check.
The opening half looked set to end goalless as the hosts were awarded a penalty that was taken by Boubacar Trawally and saved by Ittihad Kalba goalkeeper Jamal Al Sarah.
Seven minutes into added time, the Gambian was afforded a second chance from the spot and this time delivered Ajman’s opener.
Six minutes after the restart, parity was restored following a penalty for the visitors that was converted by Peniel Mlapa.
Ajman took the lead again in the 61st minute after loanee Leandro Spadacio was brought down inside the box and Feras Belarbi made no mistakes from 12 yards.
Quick move
Less than a minute later, Spadacio finished a quick attacking move into the back of the net for the hosts’ third goal of the night.
Ittihad Kalba mounded a late Mlapa-inspired comeback as the Togolese striker fired home in the 68th minute and then saw his effort that was parried by the goalkeeper followed through by Bayron Graces ten minutes from time.
There was still time for one more twist and another penalty that was scored by Trawally to settle the tie with his second of the night.
The 4-3 win took Ajman up to sixth place with 22 points, leaving Ittihad Kalba tenth with 18 points.