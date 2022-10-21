Dubai: The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and Majid Al Futtaim have signed a partnership agreement, under which Friday's final match of the UAE President's Cup, "Al Wahda vs. Sharjah", will be broadcast live on VOX Cinemas screens across four key locations in the UAE.
The signing ceremony took place at VOX Cinemas Mirdif City Centre, in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAEFA, and a number of representatives from both sides.
VOX Cinemas is set to screen the long-anticipated final match between Al Wahda and Sharjah across the UAE's largest malls, namely Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mirdif City Centre in Dubai, City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, and City Centre Fujairah.
Tickets are available for sale online through Platinum List and UAEFA's official social media accounts.