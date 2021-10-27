The tournament gets underway on November 2 at Kite Beach Image Credit: Supplied

The match schedule for this coming Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021, which is set to take place in Kite Beach, Dubai between the 2nd and 6th of November, has been announced. And, as could be expected, the matches coming up will bring a spectacular beach soccer showdown.

Two continental champions, Portugal and Senegal, will kick-off the tenth edition of the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup with the first game of the competition on Tuesday, 2nd November, at 4pm. The European and the African kings will relieve old foes as the Elephants knocked the Portuguese in the last FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, dethroning them as World Champions.

Following this thriller, the hosts will make their debut in front of their own crowd, taking on Spain (5:15pm), and willing to prove they are ready to make one step beyond in the competition after clinching three third-place finishes in 2012, 2013 and 2019.

Coming up next, a very special beach soccer game will see Russia and Japan reliving the last FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup final, in which Likhachev’s side prevailed to be crowned World Champions. Japan will look for revenge in a match that promises to be a true beach soccer battle (6:45pm).

Defending champions Iran, in turn, will close the first match day in Kite Beach facing the combative Paraguay (8pm), who will try to show everybody, yet in the first game, that they are in Dubai with the idea of going all the way.