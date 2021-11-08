UAE Karate Federation and Emirates Foundation sign cooperation agreement ahead of Karate World Championships in Dubai

The UAE Karate Federation, represented by its President Major General Nasser Abdul Razaq Al Razooqi, signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates Foundation in the framework of the country’s preparations to host the 25th Karate Senior World Championships at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai from November 16 to 21.
The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Dubai Sports Council, with Major General Al Razooqi, who is also Vice President of World Karate Federation and President of Asian Karate Federation, and Mohanna Obaid Al Mheiri, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Foundation, representing the two sides.
Major General Al Razooqi thanked Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, for providing every support to make the World Championships as success. He also thanked His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Council, and HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, for their support and stressed Dubai Sports Council was keen to provide all support and means of success to organise the tournament in a manner that befits the name and position of the UAE.
Speaking about the agreement, Major General Al Razooqi praised Emirates Foundation and their partnership for the success of the World Championships.
For his part, Mohanna Obaid Al Mheiri thanked Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Karate Federation for their confidence, and stressed the Foundation’s keenness to do their utmost to make the tournament a success by harnessing the efforts of their young volunteers for the tournament.
Emirates Foundation is expected to provide around 150 volunteers, of different age and nationalities, speaking different languages, to support the organisers at the World Championships.