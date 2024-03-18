Dubai: UAE fighters shone bright with a massive haul of a dozen medals at the end of Day One of the Jiu-Jitsu competition of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament that is being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, on Sunday.

The UAE’s haul of 12 medals included four gold, four silver and another four bronze as fighters from the host nation dominated proceedings in various categories for women, juniors and masters on the opening night of the competition.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum was joined by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Vice-Chairman of the Organising Committee in presenting medals to the various winners at the end of competitions on the opening night.

UAE fighters clinched 12 medals, including four gold in the first day of the competition. Image Credit: Supplied

They were joined by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of Competitions of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament along with Abdel Moneim Shams El Din, Director of Operations at event sponsors, Tadawi Hospital.

Huge participation

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General and Vice-Chairman of the organising committee was thrilled and full of praise after personally witnessing the tremendous response of more than 400 participants at the Jiu-Jitsu competition.

“This event confirms the high level of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE country and the steady spread of the sport since the past few years. We are pleased with the level displayed by the participants in the various categories and at all belt levels. Enthusiasm and competitiveness were the hallmark, and the appreciative spectators further contributed to motivating the athletes to give off their best,” he noted.

In Sunday’s action, fighters from the UAE returned with 12 medals after participating in 15 weight categories. Leading the medal haul was Obaid Saeed Al Ketbi with a gold in the Juvenile Male 52kg, leaving Brazil’s Juan Rocha and Jad Tabbara of Lebanon in second and third places.

Action from the women's event of the NAS Sports jiu-jitsu. Image Credit: Supplied

Led by Al Jazira’s Dana Ali Al Breiki, the UAE made a clean sweep of all three medals in the Juvenile Female 44kg category. Dana was too good for countrywoman Haira Al Dhaheri and Ghala Al Blooshi, both from Al Ain, was placed third.

Home success

Representing Bani Yas Club, Aysha Mohamed Al Jneibi clinched gold ahead of Julia De Oliveira of Brazil and Egypt’s Menna Hussein Al Rabie, who was representing Al Ain, in the Juvenile Female 63kg category.

There was further success for the home team when Shoug Al Blooshi picked up gold in the Juvenile Female 75kg, leaving her Al Ain teammate Khuloud Al Blooshi in second, while Malak Ahmed Nada Helal Obid of Egypt in third place.

Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Palms Sports - Team 777 emerged as champions in the Juvenile and Master divisions, respectively, while the Kazakhstan National Academy finished in second place in the Juvenile division, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in third place. For the Master division, Commando Group secured the runner-up position, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed third place.