UAE fencers picked up four gold, three silver and a couple of bronze at AWST 2020 Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: The UAE added nine more medals in fencing on the penultimate day of the fifth Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) on Tuesday.

Bahrain leads the medals standings with a total of 18 medals, including 13 gold, four silver and a bronze medal followed by the UAE with six gold, silver and bronze medals each for a total of 18.

Leading the surge in medals were fencers from the home team as they picked up four gold, three silver and a couple of bronze, while the fencing team from Saudi Arabia took a silver and bronze each as Bahraini fencers claimed five bronze medals.

The UAE further excelled in track and field competitions — led by Mira Al Mazmi and Mariam Yousuf Al Raisi who won the gold and bronze, respectively, in the 5,000m walking race. The silver was picked up by Hajjar Al Zarouni from the Santa Africa Club, Comoros.

The hosts replicated this feat in the triple jump when Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s athlete Latifa Al Kaabi bagged a second gold with a distance of 10.77m, while teammate Mariam Yousuf took the bronze.

The UAE won the silver in the 3,000m Steeplechase when Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s Muhra Abdul Raheem finished behind Marta Herbato from Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club, while Shamsa Fahim Al Qasimi from the Emirates Cultural Sports Club took the bronze.

The results in the 400m relay were similar with sprinters from Al Ahli Club, Bahrain clinching the gold with a quick time of 4:06.84 minutes, followed by Sharjah Women’s Sports Club (4:38.57), and the bronze went to Kuwait’s Al Fatat Sports Club (5:16.66).

Bahrain’s Nora Jasim of Al Ahli Club, Bahrain denied local girl Fatima Al Hossani a gold with a throw of 16.13m in the shot putt. The silver went to Al Hoasani (11.23m), while Kuwait’s Shaikha Khalid took the bronze (10.42m).