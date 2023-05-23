Abu Dhabi: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team emerged champions in the prestigious Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023, earning an impressive total of 20 medals during the competitions held in Bangkok. The team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, displayed clear dominance in the fiercely contested fights on both days it participated.
The team had a wonderful run at the championship as they amassed 9 golds, 7 silvers, and 4 bronzes. As the competitions wrapped up on Sunday, the UAE secured five medals, adding to the 15 they had already harvested on the opening day.
Star athletes
Faisal Al Ketbi (94kg) and Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg), the star athletes of the national squad, lived up to the high expectations and emerged victorious, claiming gold medals.
Saeed Al Kubaisi (85kg) and Abdullah Al-Kubaisi (94kg) also contributed to the team’s success by securing silver medals, further elevating the celebration. Additionally, Hazaa Farhan won a bronze medal in the 94kg division.