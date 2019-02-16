Sharjah: Algeria topped the athletics medals tally at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, winning seven gold, two silver and one bronze medal thanks to their athletes’ spectacular performances and sporting spirit.
The UAE followed on second spot, with a tally of 20 medals split between five gold, nine silver and six bronze medals. Thailand took third podium position with 10 medals distributed evenly between gold and silver with India finished in the fourth place.
Estonian and Thai swimmers, meanwhile, secured top spots in various swimming competitions held on Friday at the American University of Sharjah.
Estonia’s Matz Topkin secured gold in the Men 14-34 50 LC Metre Backstroke. Counterpart Susannah Kaul followed suit and claimed gold in the female competition. Kardo Pioompiuu also jumped on the winning wagon when he claimed gold in Men 14-34 50 LC Metre Backstroke competition.
Emirati national Saeed Almahri brought home the gold medal in the Men 35 & Over 50 LC Metre Freestyle category, Saeed Almahri, claimed silver in the Men 35 & Over 50 LC metre breaststroke, while a bronze was won by Thani Alshehhi in the men 14-34 50 LC Metre Breaststroke category.
Thai swimmer Prakaithip Chaiwong secured gold in the women’s 200 LC Metre Freestyle category, while countryman Phuchit Aingcaiyaphum won gold in the men’s version.
India’s Punith Nandakumar won the gold in the Men 14-34 200 LC metre freestyle competition.