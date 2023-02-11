Dubai: UAE 43, Ivana & Aleks was announced as the winner of the 30th edition of the ARAMEX Dubai to Muscat Sailing Race (“Aramex D2M”) during the race finish ceremony at Marina Bandar Al Rowdha in Muscat, Oman.
The Aramex D2M featured 22 teams competing in one of the region’s most challenging keelboat races. Starting from Dubai Offshore Sailing Club in Jumeirah, Dubai, sailors raced to the finish line in Marina Bandar Al Rowdha in Muscat, Oman.
During this year’s race, sailors faced strong winds along the UAE coastline and around the Musandam areas followed by low air winds during the night, just off of the coast of Dibba. Finally, in the last stretch approaching Muscat, an unfortunate and unusually strong current flow challenged participants during the final few miles to the finish line at the marina.
Second place
The time difference between first and second place was a mere 7 minutes, indicating the tough competition for this year’s event.
At the race-finish ceremony the sailors, skippers, crew members and other distinguished guests celebrated the successful conclusion of Aramex D2M’s 30th edition.
“It was a thrilling and challenging 30th edition of the Aramex Dubai to Muscat Race. Congratulations to UAE 43, Ivana & Aleks who came out on top," said David Worrall, Race Director of the 2023 D2M.
"There was fierce competition all along the route with the lead changing many times between the top teams who were spread out over 60 miles of ocean.. After racing continuously for two and a half days the final result was uncertain until the last few minutes. We salute and celebrate all our sailors who undertook this challenge and pushed themselves by participating this year. We look forward to planning next year’s race, and hope to see even more teams participate,” he added.