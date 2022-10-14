Abu Dhabi: Adnoc, in partnership with UAE Team Emirates, has announced the launch of the Adnoc Accelerator Program, an innovative three-day training camp created to identify and develop the next generation of Emirati cycling talent.

The Adnoc Accelerator Program is designed to test and measure both the fitness and mental capabilities of the participants through a series of competitive scenarios. As the programme progresses, the size of the group will be reduced down to the top riders. These elite cyclists will then race alongside UAE Team Emirates riders in a road-race to Al Wathba, to determine who will be the ultimate winner.

The winner will be invited to join a year-long development programme with UAE Team Emirates, underwritten by Adnoc, which will include access to UAE Team Emirates’ coaches and nutritionists and the opportunity to attend official training camps throughout 2023, starting with a 10-day winter camp in Spain this December.

Emirati hero Yousif Mirza, Slovenian sensation Tadej Pogačar, and the UAE Team Emirates management team will all be in attendance throughout the Adnoc Accelerator Program, offering participants first-hand insights into what it takes to compete and challenge at the highest level and helping to identify the UAE Team Emirates’ stars of tomorrow.

Fulfil their potential

Dr. Saif Al Nasseri, Human Capital Director at Adnoc, said: “As a proud partner of UAE Team Emirates, Adnoc is committed to accelerating the growth of a culture of cycling here in the UAE, and in creating opportunities for talented Emiratis to compete at the highest level of the sport. The Adnoc Accelerator Program offers our future cycling stars a truly unique opportunity to fulfil their potential, working alongside the very best in the world, while providing a talent development pathway that we hope will ultimately ensure future Emirati representation within the UAE Team Emirates squad.”

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates, said: “Since forming UAE Team Emirates back in 2017, one of our main goals was to increase the opportunities for young Emiratis to take up cycling across the country to enhance and develop their passion for the sport. The Adnoc Accelerator Program provides us with the chance to engage with the next generation of Emirati cyclists, offering them a platform to train and develop their skills in a professional environment. We’re incredibly excited to be able to witness our riders train and compete against one another, and I’m sure we’re going to discover a couple of diamonds and potentially the next Yousif Mirza!”