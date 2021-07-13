UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during Stage 16 of the Tour de France Image Credit: AP

Patrick Konrad claimed a maiden Tour de France victory with a successful long-range attack on a rain-soaked 16th stage, a 169km mountain trek from Pas de la Casa, Andorra, on Tuesday.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider broke away from a small group 36.5kmfrom the finish in the day’s last significant climb and never looked back as his chasers reacted too late.

The 29-year-old crossed the line 42 seconds before Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli, who outsprinted Australian Michael Matthews for second.

“I had already been in the breakaway three times and every time I waited too long,” Konrad, the Austrian champion, said. “I noticed that those who won from the breakaway, Matej Mohoric or Bauke Mollema, attacked far from the finish and I took inspiration from that. I had decided to take the matter into my own hands.”

Konrad is only the third Austrian rider to win a stage on the Tour after Georg Totschnig in 2005, and Max Bulla who won three stages and wore the yellow jersey for a day.

UAE Team Emirates’ defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey as the main contenders kept their powder dry ahead of Wednesday’s much-feared 17th stage to the Col du Portet, a 16km ascent at an average gradient of 8.7 per cent.

To get there, they will first tackle the Col de Peyresourde (13.2km at 7 per cent) and the Col de Val Louron-Azet (7.4km at 8.3 per cent).

Pogacar’s group finished Tuesday’s stage 13:49 off the pace as the top positions in the general classification remained unchanged.

“For sure (my rivals) were focusing on tomorrow when everyone will try because it will be the hardest day in this Tour,” said Pogacar.