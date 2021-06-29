Britain’s Mark Cavendish won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 150.4 kilometres ride from Redon on Tuesday.
France’s Nacer Bouhanni was second, and Belgian Jasper Philipsen came home third.
Dutch Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey. UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar lies sixth
Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world’s greatest bike race.
Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute, with few expecting the ‘Manx Missile’ to win a stage.
General classification
1 Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin-Fenix, 16:19.10
2 Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, +8s
3 Richard Carapaz, Ineos Grenadiers, +31s
4 Wout Van Aert, Jumbo-Visma, +31s
5 Wilco Kelderman, Bora-Hansgrohe, +38s
6 Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates, +39s
7 Enric Mas, Movistar Team, +40s
8 Nairo Quintana, Team Arkea-Samsic, +40
9 Pierre Latour, Totalenergies, +45s
10 David Gaudu, Groupama-FDJ, +52s