Team Abu Dhabi have been the dominant outfit this season while pocketing 11 of the 15 available slots, including three successive podium lockouts in France, China and last week in India. Torrente leads the trio of Team Abu Dhabi drivers with three wins and a third place, while teammate Stark has two wins and a couple of thirds as early leader Al Qamzi is in third overall with three third places. With the last two races left, Torrente leads the championship with 72 points, while Stark is on 65 and Al Qamzi remains on 54, while Peter Morin is the closest challenger to Team Abu Dhabi in fourth with 39 points.