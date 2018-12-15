But there was an immediate yellow flag as Team Amaravati’s Thai driver Suttiphan Sookbuangbon spun off and crashed. After the restart two laps later Stark maintained his lead followed by Andersson, Al Qamzi and Torrente. However, Al Qamzi became the next casualty as he limped out on the 17th lap and by the time the race reached midway of the 44 laps, Carella too had pulled out with mechanical issues handing out fourth spot to former two-time world champion Sami Selio of the Mad-Croc Baba Team.